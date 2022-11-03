Rihanna, Anitta, Taraji. P Henson & More Turn Up The Heat ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Trailer

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

It’s Rihanna season, and we are not mad about that. Fresh off of dropping her lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, we now have a trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video.

Like previous iterations, there will be no shortage of Rihanna’s famous friends, performances, and dancers sporting new loungewear and senses tantalizing lingerie pieces in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

The Emmy-award choreography returns with a “fever dream” tone in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. We will also see performances from global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more make appearances.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres exclusively on Prime Video on November 9. All new lingerie and loungewear pieces will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on that same date.

You can step into the trailer below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna, Anitta, Taraji. P Henson & More Turn Up The Heat ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com