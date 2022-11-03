Sheryl Lee Ralph Dazzles In Greta Constantine At The Human Rights Campaign Dinner

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Emmy-Award-winning actress and 2022 HRC Honoree Sheryl Lee Ralph was a sight for sore eyes at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. The Abbott Elementary star illuminated the event’s blue carpet in a $1,486 Greta Constantine dress and a Brandon Blackwood purse.

The starlet took to her Instagram page with a reel that showed off the electrifying look. “A lil leg never hurt anybody #cozy ,” she captioned the video.

Ralph’s love affair with bright colors is a complete vibe. The 65-year-old actress has been sporting a number of vibrant, beautiful colors for appearances. During last week’s Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles, the starlet wore a blue blouse with an animal print Pantora wrap skirt, and she completed the look with black boots.

A few weeks earlier, Ralph was among ten women awarded The Order of Jamaica for National Hero’s Day. The actress returned to her homeland to celebrate the honor in an electrifying yellow dress that matched the yellow in the Jamaican flag.

We can’t get enough of the actress, and her appreciation for all things vibrant. We said this before, and we’ll say it again, Black women were made for bright colors. Here’s your proof!

What do you think? Did you love Sherryl Lee Ralph’s Human Rights Campaign dinner?

