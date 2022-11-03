$14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The family of a young Black girl from Utah who committed suicide last year after being bullied over her race and disabilities is filing a $14 million lawsuit against her school.

Brittany Tichenor-Cox announced on Wednesday that she would be seeking $14 million in damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. According to the notice of claim, Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake City, its director, and its principal have all been named as defendants.

The school allegedly violated state and federal laws, including requiring schools to ensure equal treatment, provide educational opportunity, and protect students experiencing homelessness. The claim also names the Davis School District, school board, and superintendent.

“Izzy was bullied, abused, harassed, and excluded from activities because she was female, learning disabled, poor, homeless, and black,” the claim read.

It also alleged that teachers commented on Izzy’s hygiene and odor in front of other students and created a hostile classroom environment

“As a result of this unchecked bullying and the school’s overall ‘deliberate indifference’ to minority students, Izzy failed nearly all her classes. At the time of her death, she could barely read or do math on a first-grade level,” the claim said.

Ten-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor died on Nov. 6, 2021.

The school district released a statement to KUTV following her tragic death.

“We, like everyone, are devastated by the death of this child. Our hearts go out to the family. Foxboro Elementary has worked extensively with the family and will continue to provide help to them and others impacted by this tragedy. We take all incidents and reports of bullying seriously. At this point, the incident we are aware of involved another student. The teacher and administration responded quickly and appropriately. As with all allegations of bullying, our investigation will continue.”

But Izzy’s mother said they reported the abuse, and nothing was done.

“As any parent would, we reported this abuse to her teachers, the school administration, and the district administration,” said Tichenor-Cox to KUTV. “Nothing. Nothing was done to protect Izzy. Children did not have their behavior corrected so the torment of this child continued day after day.”

According to AP, the defendants have 60 days to respond before the family can file a lawsuit based on the claim.

The post $14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying appeared first on NewsOne.

