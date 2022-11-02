Jodie Turner Smith Gives Us Style Goals In An Ashi Studio Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jodie Turner Smith was spotted on the scene for The Independent red carpet premiere and looked stunning in the process!

Once again styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the elegant designer gown to perfection. The two piece, fashionable ensemble featured sparkly detailing throughout and a white mock neckline at the chest. To add to the look, the skirt also featured a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with dainty jewelry, rocking glistening earrings and bracelets on each wrist. As for her hair, she wore her signature, short hair in a green style and was sure to serve face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the event.

The Queen and Slim star’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans in a frenzy as they showed their stamps of approval and praised the stunning look.

@bulgari “@jodiesmith The Independent Premiere wearing @ashistudio @renecaovilla” the caption read. Check out the beauty shining in the designer look below.

Jodie Turner Smith Gives Us Style Goals In An Ashi Studio Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com