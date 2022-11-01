The Candyman Is Set To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get even more diverse as reports are they casted the new Candyman to star as the titular character of their next superhero series, Wonder Man.

Vulture is reporting that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been blessed to take on the role of the ionic powered superhero, Wonder Man in a new Disney+ series that continues to explore the next generation of heroes of the MCU. Interestingly enough Mateen isn’t a stranger to the superhero genre as he’s already taken on the role of Mr. Manhattan in HBO’s cult classic series, Watchmen and has even dabbled in the DCEU as Aquaman’s arch nemesis, Black Manta.

Luckily for the superb actor, Wonder Man doesn’t have a rabid fanbase that will be outraged at the fact that a Black man will be taking on the role of a white superhero a la Thor when it was announced that Idris Elba would be playing Heimdall in 2010. That was before the whole MAGA movement, too.

Hopefully Yahya will be able to breathe new life into the Stan Lee created superhero and bring more interest into the hero’s story.

Wonder Man will adapt the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby character, who first debuted in a 1964 Avengers comic. His alias is Simon Williams. His whole deal is he’s in weapons manufacturing, but not at Stark Industries. His powers are ionic, like an electric car, but not Ionian, like the sea where the bodies turn up in the season-two premiere of The White Lotus.

No word on when Wonder Man will go into production but our interests are already peaked to see what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II can do with a superhero no one asked to see get his own series.

Will you be checking out Wonder Man when it hits Disney+? Let us know in the comments section below.

