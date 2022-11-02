Open Letter Urges Twitter Advertisers To Pull Ads After Use Of N-Word Jumps 500%

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

An open letter was sent to the advertisers on Twitter demanding they take action after bigotry, racism, and disinformation exploded on the platform. The surge in hate came within hours of Elon Musk successfully purchasing Twitter.

MORE: Fact Check: Is Elon Musk Really ‘African American’?

In the letter, activists called out the parallels between Musk’s purchase of twitter and the racist trolls who used it as an opportunity to spread their hate.

“Not only are extremists celebrating Musk’s takeover of Twitter, they are seeing it as a new opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing, and racist language and imagery,” the letter read.

“This includes clear threats of violence against people with whom they disagree. Without deliberate efforts by Twitter to address this type of abuse and hate, your brands will be actively supporting accelerating extremism.”

According to the Washington Post, in the 12 hours after Musk acquired Twitter, the use of the N-word surged 500%.

“Elon now controls Twitter. Unleash the racial slurs. K—S AND N—–S,” said one user who also used slurs for Jewish and Black people. “I can freely express how much I hate n—–s … now, thank you elon,” another said.

The organizations behind the open letter also called on advertisers to stop Musk from making major changes to the brand safety and community standards, which have for years banned many forms of hate speech.

“We, the undersigned organizations, call on you to notify Musk and publicly commit that you will cease all advertising on Twitter globally if he follows through on his plans to undermine brand safety and community standards including gutting content moderation,” read the letter. “This means that Musk must not roll back the basic moderation practices Twitter already has on the books now and must commit to actually enforcing those rules.”

Lebron James also took to social to express his concerns about the uptick in racism on Twitter.

“I hope [Musk] and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF,” James tweeted. “So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech.”

Below is the list of advertisers mentioned in the letter:

Amazon

Anheuser-Busch

Apple Inc.

Capital One Financial Corporation

CBS

CenturyLink

Coca-Cola Company

Comcast Corporation

Best Buy Co. Inc

Disney

Google

Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO)

IBM, Merck & Co.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Mondelez International

PepsiCo, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever and Verizon

