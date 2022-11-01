Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween might be over but things are getting even spookier! Netflix announces its annual “Stranger Things Day,” which takes place on Nov. 6th. The celebration welcomes the hit sci-fi series core fanbase to honor the beginning of where it all started. Read more details about the events and experiences taking place across the world.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing and started the madness that has been carried out over the four series long mystery series.

This year’s “Stranger Things Day” marks the 5th annual holiday and they are bringing the “Stranger Things” festivities to fans in real life and digitally online.

There will be a series of screenings in theaters across North America, where fans can preview Volume 2 of Season on Nov. 6th. Each screening will feature trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans. The screenings will be held in multiple cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto.

There will also be Stranger Things experiences and stores taking place internationally in London and Paris amongst US cities.

In addition to the exclusive screenings, this year includes the first ever Immersive Watch Party on Roblox for the episode that started it all – S1, Ep 1. There will be special guests and activations at the Stranger Things: the Experience and The Official Store. The store will offer the latest and greatest in Stranger gear.

Be sure to grab tickets at their website. Happy Stranger Things Day!

Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day was originally published on globalgrind.com