Booked & Busy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Joining The MCU, Will Become ‘Wonder Man’ In New Disney+ Series

Actor and one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is taking his talents to Marvel. Deadline reports he will become Wonder Man in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Mateen II is currently on Broadway, dazzling critics with his performance in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan Lori Parks play Topdog/Underdog will be taking his talents from the DCEU to the MCU after being cast in the lead in the new Wonder Man Disney+ series.

Per Deadline:

The live-action Wonder Man series was first announced as entering development in June, with Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest both announcing their involvement. Cretton will direct and exec produce, with Guest serving as head writer. As previously announced, the show will see the return of Oscar winner Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery — the supervillain- turned-good guy otherwise known as The Mandarin who appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

Who Is Wonder Man?

Wonder Man is the brainchild of writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby. Wonder Man made his debut in Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9.

The character’s path to becoming a hero is a unique one. Before he gains his abilities, he is just Simon Williams, the son of industrialist Sanford Williams. Simon inherits his father’s company after his passing but fails to compete with the likes of Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

Williams eventually gains ion-based superpowers and super strength, links up with Baron Zemo, and is a thorn in the side of The Avengers before he ultimately joins the superhero team.

If you have been following the MCU, and chances are high you have been, the current MCU Avengers are looking quite different after Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, died defeating Thanos, Black Widow sacrificed herself, and Captain America decided to retire.

So the team is looking for recruits to fill out the gaping holes in the roster, so we can see what the minds at Marvel Studios are building here.

Will Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Still Be At DC?

With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining the MCU, does that mean his time in the DCEU is over? Mateen II plays a significant role in Aquaman as Black Manta and will return as the ionic DC villain in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which swims into theaters on December 25, 2023.

He also played Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen and won an Emmy for his brilliant performance.

We can’t wait to see what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will bring to the MCU as Wonder Man.

Booked & Busy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Joining The MCU, Will Become ‘Wonder Man’ In New Disney+ Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com