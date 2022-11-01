Cardi B Is Ready For Baby Number Three

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Cardi B’s son Wave might be responsible for the Grammy-Award-winning rapper’s recent baby fever diagnosis.

The mother of two tweeted a few images of her adorable son, with the caption, “My son so fire ….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

When the Tomorrow 2 rapper had her daughter Kulture, she was at the wake of her career, and had no plans of slowing down. Critics claimed her career would be over, but she proved them otherwise.

She responded to the negative feedback on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “Why can’t I have both?” she asked hosts Ebro and Laura Stylez. “Why do I have to choose a baby or a career? A family or a career? What am I doing wrong?”

“I’m 25 years old, and I’mma say this in the most humblest way: I’m a millionaire. I’m established. The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money,” she continued.

Not only did she dominate her career after the birth of Kulture, she went on to have Wave a few years later. The rapper proves that women are more than capable of wearing many hats simultaneously. By the looks of it, Cardi will grow her family in the near future, and we love that for her.

