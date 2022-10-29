Winter Boo Thang: Is ‘Cuffing Season’ Really A Thing?

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The end of the year is a special time for many reasons.

Temperatures begin to drop and fall leaves become beautiful shades of orange and red as the holiday season sparks feelings of family and love.

It’s perfectly understandable if you feel the urge to get you a boo during the winter months for some quality cuddle action to some show you found buried in the Netflix archives.

We like to call this time of year “cuffing season.”

The term cuffing season has been around in pop culture for a while now. It refers to the time of year when singles seek out other singles to possibly start a relationship that brings two folks together during long and cold winter nights. “Cuffing,” or “being cuffed” is a metaphor for being tied down in a relationship. It signifies the start of the bond that you will try to create with your new significant other throughout the winter.

The holidays also play a role in wanting to find a boo for the winter. During the holiday season, there are tons of family and friends events that are just better with a plus one. Halloween parties, Friendsgiving’s, and Christmas parties all can be enjoyed alone, but who wants to do that?

The cuffing season calendar is a fickle beast because in many ways it’s up to the eye of the beholder. But the general rule of thumb is that cuffing season begins at the end of the summer and ends on Valentine’s Day, which is when the deal is either sealed or it’s back to another hot girl/boy summer.

Here’s a basic calendar:

Seasonal depression is a real thing. According to BU Today, an estimated 10 million Americans suffer from what is known as seasonal affective disorder, with women four times more likely to be diagnosed than men. Finding someone to spend the winter months with is a natural way to combat seasonal depression.

The season of love is also a real thing. People naturally fall in love more during the winter. According to WeddingWire, In the US, nearly 40% of engagements happen in the two-and-a-half months between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. December is the peak month for getting engagements– with Christmas Eve a particularly popular date.

So if you’re single and looking for love, this is the perfect time of the year to find it. Cuffing season is ultimately about finding someone who matches your vibes. The worst-case scenario is you end up with a cuddle buddy for the winter, but you never know. There’s a good chance they could end up being your “forever person.”

The post Winter Boo Thang: Is ‘Cuffing Season’ Really A Thing? appeared first on NewsOne.

