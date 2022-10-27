Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman In Style At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere was held last night in Los Angeles and the film’s star, Letitia Wright honored her late friend and on-screen sibling Chadwick Boseman in the most stylish way.

As the actress walked the red carpet for the long-awaited Ryan Coogler sequel, she was spotted donning a black Alexander McQueen suit from the designer’s spring summer 2023 pre-collection. But what really caught everyone’s eye was the uncanny resemblance to a look that Chadwick’s formerly wore to the 2018 Academy Awards. The starlet’s ensemble featured a back crystal harness and cutaway waist on the jacket which was very similar to Chadwick’s Givenchy Couture suit from the 2018 event.

To top off her tribute to her late friend, the actress also posed in the signature “Wakanda forever” pose, similar to the pose that Chadwick did while wearing the same ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman originally starred in 2018 film, Black Panther, as lead the King T’Challa, but passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Now, the sequel to the film has been reworked to honor him and will star Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, as well as Wright who is reprising her role as Shuri.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11, 2022.

Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman In Style At ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com