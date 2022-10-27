Louis Vuitton’s Digging Into Archives to Re-release Virgil Abloh-Designed Pieces

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Dover Street Market Ginza will celebrate ten years this month with a special offering. They are set to sell select pieces from Virgil Abloh’s stint at Louis Vuitton.

As per Hypebeast, the iconic retailer is turning 10 years old this week. On Saturday, October 29, from 12:00-20:00, Dover Street Market Ginza will commemorate the occasion with a series of product launches and installations at their store. Included in this programming is a very unique rollout of some of the Chicago, Illinois native’s most iconic pieces he curated at the French Maison. The Toyko-based merchant is working with Louis Vuitton for the event.

According to the lifestyle publication, the “exhibit will provide an up-close look at a total of eight ensembles that span Abloh’s nearly four years at Louis Vuitton along with a selection of custom and archival designs.” But what will actually be showcased is still a mystery as Hypebeast states that “Louis Vuitton nor DSM Ginza have confirmed which exact looks will be on display.”

This is not the first time the retailer has worked with the creative. Back in 2017, they were one of the very few stores that were able to sell his groundbreaking “Nike x OFF-WHITE “The Ten” Complete Collection.”

Below you can find the information on the 10th-anniversary programming, just in case you are in Tokyo in the very near future.

Address: Ginza Komatsu Building West Building, 6-9-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Exhibition period: Saturday, October 29 to Tuesday, November 15

Opening hours: 11:00-20:00 *Open from 12:00 only on Saturday, October 29

Louis Vuitton’s Digging Into Archives to Re-release Virgil Abloh-Designed Pieces was originally published on cassiuslife.com