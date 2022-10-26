Serena Williams Teases Fans About Returning To Tennis: “I’m Not Retired”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Did Serena Williams’ retirement end quicker than Tom Brady’s?

Not quite. The tennis star already told us that she never liked the word retirement and instead called her retreatment from the court an evolvement away from tennis. But if you thought that meant she was hanging up her racket forever, you were sorely mistaken.

While speaking at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt Conference in San Francisco to promote Serena Ventures, her investment company, she joked about stepping away from the court. TechCrunch Deputy Editor Jordan Crook asked when they could see her on the court again.

“I’m not retired … The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come to my house, I’ve got a court,” Williams said.

According to People, Williams has used her free time to jump into her other money-making avenues like Serena Ventures, so much so that she hasn’t given her athletic career much thought. She even says that the last time she played a match, it felt weird because there was nothing at stake.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance,” Williams explained.

Williams first decided to step away from the sport when she dropped the news in a Vogue cover story, stating that the 2022 US Open would be her last.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she told Vogue in August. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

You can check out her entire conversation below:

