Black Woman Blasts Twitter Troll For Altering Her Photo To Look ‘Manly’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Technology is scary these days.

A Black woman on TikTok recently went viral after discovering that an internet troll digitally altered one of her photos to compare her beauty to Kylie Jenner’s.

The controversy took the internet by storm on Tuesday, when a TikTok user named @KennethMorgan2446 posted a video venting about how an internet detractor altered her photo to win a baffling argument on Twitter.

The internet bully created the photo to win an argument about beauty standards

The internet bully edited the young woman’s photo to settle a debate about “white women being the beauty standard.” The photo was digitally skewed to make the young TikTok user look like a man. Unfortunately, the image almost looked realistic.

“Society has this really weird obsession with stripping femininity away from Black of women,” the TikTok user said in her emotional post. “They do this with Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Obama, and Serena Williams. We’re constantly getting compared to men. We don’t get to be soft and feminine and dainty. We’re mean we’re aggressive. We’re loud, we’re violent. It’s so weird.” she continued, before adding:

“This is what I’m talking about. When I say that the misogyny that white women face is nothing compared to Black women. And I can’t even express how this actually makes me feel or else all be the angry black woman. I’m going to be the one who’s making everything about race. I’m going to be the one who’s reaching.”

Fans of the influencer quickly flooded her comment section with kind words and support.

“This is so sad. I’m so sorry you had to deal with this,” wrote one user. “You’re a beautiful girl.” While another fan commented, “It’s crazy bc Kylie has gotten work to acquire Afrocentric features.”

Some users thought it was “insane” that the internet bully spent hours editing the photo to make the young girl look completely different.

Photo editing software has become popular on social media over the years. Normally, people use filters to enhance their images, but there are some dark sides to the technology.

The dark side of filters and photo editing

Over the last year, a dangerous phenomenon in AI has emerged called “deepfakes.” According to Forbes, “Deepfake technology enables anyone with a computer and an Internet connection to create realistic-looking photos and videos of people saying and doing things that they did not actually say or do.”

In 2018, a deepfake video of President Obama went viral, in which the AI-generated former president called Trump a “dipsh*t.”

A year later, a deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg surfaced where he “admitted” to manipulating users to collect their personal data.

This week, an edited video of Kamala Harris making false statements about the COVID-19 vaccine made headlines. Savvy editors were able to manipulate the audio to make it appear as though Harris said that vaccinated people were being hospitalized from COVID-19 when she actually said the issue was happening among unvaccinated people.

This is extremely scary. Please be careful out there on the internet.

SEE ALSO:

Op-Ed: It’s Time to Listen to Black Women When It Comes to Reproductive Rights. Here’s Why.

Research Linking Cancer To Hair Products Ignores Societal Pressure On Black Women To Use Chemicals

The post Black Woman Blasts Twitter Troll For Altering Her Photo To Look ‘Manly’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Woman Blasts Twitter Troll For Altering Her Photo To Look ‘Manly’ was originally published on newsone.com