Airbnb Continues Party Crackdown With Noise Sensors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Airbnb is continuing its crackdown on illegal “party bookings” with a new partnership.

As reported by WRAL TechWire, the company is teaming up with smart home security company Mînut to provide hosts with a free sensor and three complimentary months of their subscription service to monitor noise and occupancy. Airbnb has already added new features to its mobile application to assist hosts with resolving potential noise concerns or complaints “seamlessly via on-platform messaging,” according to a company spokesperson.

In a statement, the company noted that this is the latest in a string of actions taken “to promote responsible behavior and enforce our anti-party stance.”

Since the party ban was placed in 2020, Airbnb has seen a 70% year-over-year reduction in reported parties from North Carolina properties. The company spokesperson noted that “nearly 2,900 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2021.”

The new Mînut collaboration will enable hosts to install a sensor provided by the company in their home that is listed on the company’s platform. However, it only records decibel levels, not sound or audio. Airbnb noted that this would still ensure guest privacy. Still, hosts will have to disclose whether such a sensor is installed in the home.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the vast majority being respectful of Hosts’ homes and neighborhoods and sharing the benefits of tourism with local communities,” said Catherine Powell, global head of hosting at Airbnb, in a statement. “This collaboration with Mînut continues our commitment to encourage safe and responsible travel on Airbnb, and further empowers our Host community to stop unauthorized parties.”

Following the implementation of the party ban, which was extended earlier this year, there was a 44% year-over-year drop in party reports. It was implemented in August 2020, with the company enforcing the crackdown on listings in the Triangle that December. Still, NC hosts generated the 6th-most revenue of any U.S. state in 2021, as reported in March.

Airbnb Continues Party Crackdown With Noise Sensors was originally published on hiphopnc.com