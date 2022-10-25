Janet Jackson Gives Us Style Goals In A Black And White Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Janet Jackson was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a black and white ensemble that we love!

The starlet stepped out at a recent event wearing a stunning blazer and shirt look that was styled to perfection. The oversized white blazer and shirt featured dramatic shoulders and sleeves and paired perfectly with the songstress’ black button down shirt and leather pants. The starlet paired the look with black boots that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in box braids that were slicked back into a high pony tail and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out without a caption to let the photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

Miss Jackson looks amazing and we’re just loving this black and white look on her! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about Janet Jackson’s black and white ensemble? Did she nail it?

