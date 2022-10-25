Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off against his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, in a debate where both men presented arguments for why they’re the best person to run the Sunshine State.

If Twitter is any indication, the general consensus appears to be that Crist handled himself well while DeSantis was an awkward and visibly uncomfortable ultra-pasteurized milk ball of aggrieved white nationalism and fetus love. (I might be paraphrasing Twitter a bit.)

At one point during the debate, DeSantis continued to be white and fragile about critical race theory as he continued to lie about what the academic study actually entails.

“I’m proud of our history. I don’t want to teach kids to hate our country,” DeSantis said. “I don’t want to teach kids to hate each other—and the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

DeSantis is once again acting like CRT involves white kids being lined up against a wall while some big, Black “Scared Straight” prison inmate shouts and curses at them while telling them they need to release whatever slaves they have left hanging around their parents’ cotton fields. Seriously, whatever “woke” boogie man is hiding under DeSantis’ bed and keeping him up at night just needs to crawl on out and leave that white supremacist baby alone.

Here’s DeSantis getting booed and groaned at as he lied about programs “around the country” where they will take a student and look at their race and say, ‘You’re white, you’re an oppressor…” (He obviously didn’t cite any real examples, because that is not a thing.)

DeSantis also thinks it’s “inappropriate” to teach that America was “built on stolen land” no matter how demonstrably true that it was.

DeSantis’ answers to questions about his anti-abortion policies also drew jeers from the crowd.

DeSantis was asked about a Florida law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. He answered with some silly anecdote that didn’t answer the question at all.

From Newsweek:

DeSantis replied: “I was thinking back to a poor woman, over 40 years ago, in Jamaica, she found herself pregnant, didn’t think there would be much opportunity to have a child.

“She was urged to abort the baby, and went to get the abortion and for whatever reason, maybe we can’t explain, and for whatever reason, that didn’t end up happening and she ended up having the baby.

“I think about that because a few months ago I appointed her daughter to be the first Jamaican-American justice in the history of the Florida Supreme Court.”

First of all, why is DeSantis out here telling some Jamaican woman’s business just to make some political point that dodges the question he was actually asked?

Secondly, DeSantis is just making the same old, stale “that aborted baby could have been president” argument that ignores the fact that the aborted fetus or zygote could have also grown to be the next Hitler or Bin Laden or Dahmer or neo-Nazi or Capitol rioter or David Duke or Ron DeS…well, y’all get my point.

One of the most talked about moments of the debate is one that leaves a pressing question: Does Gov. Ron DeSantis even want to be governor?

“I have a question for you,” Crist said during the debate. “You’re running for governor. Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re reelected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor? Yes or no?”

As Crist commented: “It’s not a tough question. It’s a fair question.” And yet DeSantis responded by looking like a white nationalist deer caught in CRT headlights.

With all of DeSantis’ awkward pauses and extended stink face moments, one would assume he was playing a quiet game of “make the memes write themselves.”

Of course, all DeSantis needed to do was stick to his ultra-conservative script of pro-life and anti-immigrant sentiments, white fragility, and LGBTQ hate to keep his constituents happy. And he did that. I suppose that was really his only job.

Who cares how ridiculous he looked while doing it, right?

