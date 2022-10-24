Candle Brand Naked Memoir Partners With The Pink Fund For ‘The Pink Warrior’ Breast Cancer Candle

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Candle brand Naked Memoir is aiding breast cancer patients in fighting their diagnosis one candle at a time.

Naked Memoir has teamed up with the nonprofit organization The Pink Fund to help breast cancer patients battle the disease. The Pink Fund provides financial support for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance expenses. In order to assist The Pink Fund in carrying out its mission, Naked Memoir created “The Pink Warrior” candle. One dollar from each candle sold will be donated to assist breast cancer patients with the cost incurred during treatment. “Because I recognize the financial devastation a cancer diagnosis can cause, I wanted to offer a candle that could serve a purpose,” said Chic-a, owner of Naked Memoir.

Chic-a’s candles speak to the current positive shift that has catapulted women into bad a$$ bosses. The budding brand celebrates the woman’s body with curvaceous, sculpted candles that boast individuality, boldness, sexiness, and authenticity. “We are breaking glass ceilings, owning our bodies and sexuality, refusing to be put in boxes, and choosing ourselves,” remarked Chic-a.

To learn more and The Pink Fund, click here. To purchase “The Pink Warrior” candle, click here.

