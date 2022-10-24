Shaq’s Telling His Life Story In New Four-Part HBO Documentary

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most polarizing athletes of all time is finally getting a documentary.

The only thing larger than Shaquille O’Neal’s stature is his personality, and HBO believes it too, as the company is prepping something big; a four-part docu-series. Entitled SHAQ, it will premiere on HBO Max next month and will feature in-depth interviews with O’Neal and cover everything from his early days as a basketball-loving kid in Newark, New Jersey, to a bonafide superstar in the NBA for almost 20 years.

His life will be chronicled in four episodes titled “From Shaquille to Shaq,” “The Rise,” “The Fall,” and “From Shaq to Shaquille.”

Career accolades aside, the episodes will also dive into his personal life, growing up in a military family, and what it’s like to become a businessman and sports broadcaster once his days on the court were complete.

Some key figures through his career will also be featured in SHAQ, like Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, and Rick Fox, and his head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, and Jerry West, the former General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. To speak on his personal life, viewers will also hear from his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, his siblings, and three of his kids, Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.

O’Neal’s happy with how the documentary came out because it’s a real look into all respects of his life.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal said in HBO’s press release. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

The docu-series is directed by Robert Alexander for Film 45 and will premiere on HBO Max beginning November 23 and weekly thereafter.

Shaq’s Telling His Life Story In New Four-Part HBO Documentary was originally published on cassiuslife.com