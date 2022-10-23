Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Blue Ivy Carter was definitely in her bag last night when she attended the Wearable Art Gala alongside her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The eldest daughter of the power couple attended the event which was co-founded by her grandmother and Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs.

Last night, the organization had a “Harlem Nights” theme gala which celebrated iconic fashion from the 1920s and 1950s and of course, the Carter family was in attendance rocking their very best fits.

But it was Blue Ivy who stole the show when she engaged in a bit of a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, over a pair of Lorraine Schwartz Diamond earrings which previously belonged to Beyoncé herself.

In a video which has since gone viral, the adorable pre-teen bid higher than $80k during the event but waved the white flag to Monique Rodriguez and her hubby, who ultimately went home with the earrings at a final bidding price of $105,000.

Check it out below via The Neighborhood Talk.

Looks like we already know where Blue Ivy got her sense of fashion and love for expensive things from! The adorable mini me is taking after her parents in more ways than one! Got to love it!

Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com