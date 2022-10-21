Courtnie Delivers Melodic Dance Track “Lifted” Encouraging Us To Hold Onto The Good Times

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Singer and songwriter Courtnie delivers her dreamy, melodic track “Lifted.” The NY-based powerhouse singer is happy to share new music and a special visual, invoking a happiness that is sure to get fans off their feet. Check out the fun video inside.

The upbeat, vibey single, written by Courtnie, is light and fun, and pushes fans to get up on their feet and dance. In the hook, Courtnie’s energy erupts repeating, “I’m lifted ‘til this feeling stays.” There’s a breakdown at the end that sends fans into an exciting dance moment that’s clearly fit for your next function.

Courtnie shares with us that she wanted to write a song that celebrated the good moments we wish we could hold onto forever. Like driving down the PCH in Los Angeles, which the singer talks about in her new single. If you have ever experienced driving down the PCH, you know just how liberating and wondrous it can be.

She wanted to capture the feeling of true happiness. It’s as if Courtnie begs the question, “have you felt high off the good energy surrounding you?”

The official “Lifted” video captures that essence flawlessly. Courtnie is pictured with her girlfriends having the most perfect day on the coast of California, riding around in a bright yellow jeep with the top down. How cute!

Courtnie prides herself on working with Black women directors and the latest visual is no different. The Noel Spiva-directed video highlights Courtnie and her girls in the cutest, most authentic way. The video is also produced by Slug Global, a Black-women owned creative agency. The cherry on top may be the glimpses of Black owned designer handbags from Brandon Blackwood.

Let’s hold onto the good moments for as long as we possibly can! Check out Courtnie’s latest single and music video “Lifted” below.

Courtnie Delivers Melodic Dance Track “Lifted” Encouraging Us To Hold Onto The Good Times was originally published on globalgrind.com