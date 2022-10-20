Stephen A. Smith Is Taking A Laidback Approach To His New ESPN Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Somehow Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on another role at ESPN.

The boisterous pundit who plays host on First Take and NBA Countdown will now take the reigns during the broadcast of some NBA games set to air on ESPN. The new program will be dubbed NBA In Stephen A’s World and premiere on October 26.

Smith tells Variety that through the show’s relaxed format, viewers will get to see “how I watch a game, the kind of things that I pay attention to, the kind of things I talk about when I’m just sitting around talking to family and friends.”

With loads of famous friends, Smith will be having a bunch of esteemed guests join in on the show.

If ESPN’s laid-back format sounds familiar, it’s because the network has seen success with similar content aimed at NFL fans with ManningCast, where Super Bowl-winning quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning talk about Monday Night Football in a very casual format.

Variety reports that the MLB is doing the same, as the rise of streaming platforms’ sports content has ignited them to lean on more niche audiences by way of personalities.

Smith, never one to hold back his opinions in a colorful manner, promises that his new show will be even more unfiltered than others following a similar format.

“I don’t think that anybody who has watched those shows should anticipate that they will see me doing anything remotely like them when it comes to how I watch a game.”

Along with ESPN, NBA in Stephen A’s World is produced by Smith’s own SAS Productions and Peyton Manning Omaha company, with four debut episodes airing next week.

Stephen A. Smith Is Taking A Laidback Approach To His New ESPN Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com