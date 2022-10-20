Amazon’s Streaming A Black Friday NFL Game Next Year

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Streaming companies are proving once again that they’re taking over sports.

Now Amazon is making sure there’s a whole new day dedicated to the sport America loves, football. So if you haven’t gotten your fill of the NFL on Thanksgiving Day, Amazon will be hosting the first-ever game on Black Friday next year.

That’s right– there’ll be a 3 p.m. game come November 24, 2023, with the names of the team competing set to be released with the rest of the 2023-24 season coming next fall.

“Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural Black Friday game, starting next year,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game.”

The announcement comes amidst Amazon’s first year of hosting the NFL’s Thursday Night broadcast. While fans have steadily been complaining about the quality of the competition, numbers don’t lie.

According to the NFL, Thursday Night Football numbers are way up, with a 48% higher viewership than the 2021 season, proving that the league moving a portion of its entertainment to the streamer has proved to be a smart business move and landed more eyes on the product.

League commissioner Roger Goodell spoke at the annual Fall League Meeting in New York earlier this week and said that the NFL doesn’t have any commitment to the Amazon partnership beyond 2023, but assures that the league doesn’t usually “do things for one year.”

And with viewership up almost 50%, we’d find it hard to believe if Goodell didn’t re-up.

Amazon’s Streaming A Black Friday NFL Game Next Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com