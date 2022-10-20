Black Enterprise’s 2022 40 Under 40 List Is Popping With Some Of Our Favorite Celebrities

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Black Enterprise announced its second annual 40 Under 40 list, and some of our favorite celebrities have made the cut.

Black Enterprise’s 40 under 40 list highlights young Black leaders who are making their mark and influencing the culture. These innovators are destined for greatness and have already achieved a lifetime of accomplishments just shy of their 40th birthdays.

The CEO of Black Enterprise, Earl “Butch” Graves, believes that honoring such credible individuals adds to the purpose of the brand’s values. “We are excited to celebrate the 40 Under 40 honorees for their outstanding achievements. As we continue to evolve as a company, we want to ensure that we are uplifting the next generation of leaders while staying true to our core values: building generational wealth and driving economic advancement among Black Americans,” stated Graves.

The Honorees

The categories for the honorees include tech, media, fashion, beauty, business, arts and entertainment, finance, social impact, and sports. This year’s honoree list is exciting, with notable celebrities that lead the pack with their contributions. Stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rihanna, Simon Biles, Marsai Martin, and Lebron James are among the bright recipients.

“Driven by purpose and passion, the BE 40 Under 40 honorees are using innovation and creativity to find solutions, build a better future, and bring inspiration in the darkest times. They represent the best of our generation,” said BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill.

Black Enterprise will celebrate each honoree at an invite-only ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th, at City Winery New York. The 40 Under 40 Summit will take place virtually on Thursday, December 8th. For more information, click here.

Black Enterprise’s 2022 40 Under 40 List Is Popping With Some Of Our Favorite Celebrities was originally published on hellobeautiful.com