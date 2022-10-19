Candace Owens, “Drink Champs” Could Be Pulled into Kanye Lawsuit By George Floyd’s Family

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yesterday, news broke that Kanye West is being sued by the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, for falsehoods that he spoke during a since-deleted episode of the Drink Champs podcast. Now, TMZ is reporting that Yeezy may not be the only one that could pay the price for the lies.

The legal team representing Gianna and her mom, Roxie Washington, told TMZ that any and all possible defendants are on the table in what could become a mega lawsuit. One possible co-defendant is an obvious choice: Candace Owens.

Attorney Kay Williams says that the far-right commentator is surely a would-be co-defendant, as Kanye’s remarks are a direct reflection of sentiments made in Owens’ just-released “documentary,” (if we can even call it that) titled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

Nuru Witherspoon, another attorney in the case, says that Ye’s comments have retraumatized Gianna all over again as she is being exposed to the new content. Witherspoon also notes that while “defamation” was mentioned in the press release, it is not legally possible to defame a deceased person, and Kanye didn’t mention the Floyd family specifically. However, the actual basis of the lawsuit is “intentional infliction of emotional distress and misappropriation.”

Although Yeezy and Owens are the clear targets in the case, attorneys are also exploring the possibility of having the folks at Drink Champs held legally responsible too, along with REVOLT TV. It is worth noting that REVOLT did pull the episode completely and show host N.O.R.E. has apologized multiple times since then.

Attorney Pat Dixon III spoke with TMZ about the mental state of Gianna and her mother amid the uproar. He stated that the main focus is to preserve George’s legacy for both him and his family. You can check out his comments in the video below.

The lawsuit has not been filed yet, but the family is seeking around $250 million in damages.

Candace Owens, “Drink Champs” Could Be Pulled into Kanye Lawsuit By George Floyd’s Family was originally published on hiphopnc.com