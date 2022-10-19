Clan In The Front: Method Man Stars In Moose Knuckles’ Fall Winter Campaign

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Method Man is taking his talents back to the fashion world. He is starring in the Fall/Winter campaign for Moose Knuckles.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Staten Island, New York native brought his star power to a new shoot unveiling the brand’s recent collection. Titled Icons in Icons the “Protect Ya Neck” rapper plays lead alongside actress Natasha Lyonne of Blade and American Pie fame. The shoot was captured by esteemed photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and styled by fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario. Johnny Blaze is spotted wearing the Canadian label’s signature outerwear items including the Stirling Parka, 3Q Jacket and Ballistic Bomber. Additionally, for the first time these pieces are available in a camouflage print Moose Knuckles calls “Park Green Camo.”

Method Man detailed his enthusiasm regarding the opportunity in a formal statement.

“Moose Knuckles is very relevant in the hood. It has clothing that feels accessible, meaning it fits our style – protecting myself from the elements when I’m out there hustling as a creative, whether I’m on set in the freezing cold or living my day-to-day life.” He went on to add that functionality also made it a no-brainer for him to participate. “It makes a statement and gets the job done – kind of like me. This is what Wu-Tang would have worn back in the day if we had it”.

The Moose Knuckles Icons collection available now. Styles in range in price starting at $595.00 to $1,450.00. You can shop the drop here.

Clan In The Front: Method Man Stars In Moose Knuckles’ Fall Winter Campaign was originally published on cassiuslife.com