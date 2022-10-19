NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Suspended For Crashing Into Kyle Larson’s Car

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

NASCAR has officially handed 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace a 1-race suspension after determining that he purposely drove his car into the one driven by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

In an Instagram post titled “Reflection,” Wallace wrote the following: “I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration, Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

Wallace (the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series) noted that he was apologetic for his “actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson,” “to NASCAR and the Fans,” and to Joe Gibbs Racing. However, he also didn’t say he was sorry for his role in the crash preceding the altercation with Larson.

After spinning Larson’s vehicle around, Wallace exited his car and marched towards Larson, who’d gotten out of his own car as well. Then Wallace proceeded to follow Larson around and shove him multiple times, even as Larson tried to walk away. The entire incident went down at Sunday’s NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA great Michael Jordan and current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, gave its own statement on NASCAR’s verdict. “23XI is aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” the team said in a statement.

“Bubba’s actions are not in keeping with the values of our team and partners,” the response continued. “We have spoken to Bubba and expressed our disapproval of how he handled the situation. Bubba has made impressive strides this season and this experience is an opportunity for him to further learn and grow as a competitor in NASCAR.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer, joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s SiriusXM Speedway yesterday and told host Dave Moody how the organization arrived at its judgment on Wallace. “Our actions are really specific to what took place on the race track,” O’Donnell said. “And when we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds, really a dangerous act.”

Wallace stands firm that his crash into Larson wasn’t intentional. His explanation remains that his steering wheel broke at the time, and Larson simply happened to be in front of him.

