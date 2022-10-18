Jordan Poole Finally Addresses Draymond Green Punch: “We’re Here To Win A Championship”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jordan Poole says he’s ready to play ball for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. But he did briefly address the punch heard round the world while appearing in front of media on Tuesday. It’s the first time he’s discussed the altercation with teammate Draymond Green at practice over a week ago that someone recorded and sent to TMZ.

Poole and Green appeared to have words, then Poole then pushed Green. Green responded with what looked like a knockout punch, sending Poole to the floor. Despite how it looked, it would have likely stayed within the team, had the unknown person not sent the video to the media.

Poole says Green has apologized and he wants to move on to the season, which begins Tuesday (Oct. 18). He started the press conference off by talking about the altercation.

“In regards to the Draymond situation, he apologized. He’s a professional and we’re planning on handling ourselves that way. We’re here to play basketball and everybody on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Green publicly apologized directly after the video surfaced, taking a few days off from the team to regroup.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with that,” Green said. “Not only embarrassment for myself. As I was the one that committed the action, the embarrassment that comes for me it is what it is, and I have to deal with that.”

Green has not yet been signed to a contract extension and there has been chatter about him going to several competitive teams including the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. However, he will likely utilize his $27.6 M player option for the 2022-2023 season, per NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jordan Poole Finally Addresses Draymond Green Punch: “We’re Here To Win A Championship” was originally published on cassiuslife.com