Ronnie 2K Reveals NBA Players Have Tried Bribe Him For Higher NBA 2K Rating

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ronnie Singh, better known as NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie2k, appeared on the ESPN program NBA Today on Monday. And Singh claimed that some ballers have tried engaging in payola to boost their game ratings throughout the NBA2K series. So Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson ripped on Ronnie2K and ESPN for the suggestion.

“We’ve had some bribing along the way,” Ronnie2k said. “I’ve been offered some, like, grail shoes. I’ve been offered a variety of things. Here’s the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better.”

But later, during Singh’s sit-down, he also addressed Thompson’s latest string of public callouts. The 5x All-Star currently has a 3-point shooter rating of 88 in NBA 2K23, dropping by seven rating points from the prior year.

“Klay is a tremendous basketball player, one of my favorite guys to watch in the league,” Ronnie2K stated. “But one of the biggest things there is he was mad about having an 88 rating [for 3-point shooting in ‘2K23’]… And you know who he actually has to sort of blame is his own teammate Stephen Curry.”

“Steph’s rating is a 99, Klay is tied [with Kevin Durant and a few others] at an 88 as the second-highest rating,” he later added. Ronnie2K’s greater explanation was that Curry, the league’s all-time leader in 3-point shots made, has consistently made 10 percent more treys than the rest of the league for virtually the past decade. “So at some point, that point that was going to happen because we had to attribute to the greatness that is Stephen Curry.”

However, there’s actually another 2K game where sports fans can test just how great Curry is — except this time it’s on the back nine. The 4x NBA champ is one of the playable characters in the recently released “PGA Tour 2K23.”

And those who preordered the game ahead of its October 14 release were treated to a free download of another golf-loving NBA great: Michael Jeffrey Jordan. So, according to the press release, PGA Tour 2K23 players can finally pit Steph Curry against Air Jordan on the green and “determine which hoops star is the greater links legend.”

Ronnie 2K Reveals NBA Players Have Tried Bribe Him For Higher NBA 2K Rating was originally published on cassiuslife.com