Spike Lee On Upcoming Colin Kaepernick Documentary: ‘It Will Tell The Whole Truth’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee is working on a Colin Kaepernick documentary meant to tell the unvarnished truth about his role in the NFL anthem protests. Lee told Entertainment Weekly about the ESPN documentary on the red carpet of the 2nd annual Academy Museum gala.

He revealed that although Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, he still trains as though he could be called on to return to the league.

“Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing,” Lee told ET’s Cassie DiLaura. “He still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

Kaepernick, who is biracial, was raised by white adoptive parents in Northern California. He took the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 where they ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick first sat, then kneeled during the national anthem, sparking a series of protests as his stance became politicized.

By contrast, Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch always sat during the anthem, but it went largely unnoticed by the media and never become an issue. Though Kaepernick maintained that he kneeled because of the brutality and murder of Black men and women by the police and the racism within America, a narrative was created that he was disrespecting veterans and the police.

That narrative became a firestorm as some fans swore off the NFL because of the protests while others swore off the NFL because of the response to the protests. Kaepernick never played a down of football again and became an activist, pledging and ultimately donating a million dollars to ten social justice organizations and running his social justice foundation and camp.

He also collaborated with Ava Duvernay on a Netflix series “Colin In Black and White” and has a graphic novel, “Change the Game” due out in 2023, about his high school years.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid ultimately won an undisclosed settlement from the NFL based on allegations that the league colluded to keep them from returning to a team.

In August, Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, announced on Instagram they had become parents, which Lee reposted.

Lee was announced as the doc’s director in February. It will include never before seen footage and interviews with Kaepernick who has remained mostly silent during the years since his anthem protests, even after the racial uprising of 2020 made clear that his protest was not without merit. Lee says the documentary will show the real truth behind the false narratives that destroyed Kaepernick’s NFL career.

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee concluded.

Spike Lee On Upcoming Colin Kaepernick Documentary: ‘It Will Tell The Whole Truth’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com