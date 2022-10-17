Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer looks radiant on the cover of Porter Magazine.

Palmer is known for her jovial personality, prolific career, and fabulous style. The actress gives off vintage, stylish vibes on the cover of Porter Magazine. She poses confidently in a red bralette by The Row, a pink pleated Carolina Herrera belted skirt and Jennifer Fisher bangles.

Inside the cover, the Nope actress continues to play on the color pink with a Magda Butrym bikini top, a Dries Van Noten wrap skirt, and pink nails to match.

In the issue, Palmer gets candid about her career and how she distinguishes the actress Keke Palmer from the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” remarked Palmer.

Click here to read more of the story and see more looks.

Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com