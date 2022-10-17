Rihanna Drops Sexy Perfume Teaser; Sparks New Music Rumors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rihanna is trending for three major reasons right now. The Fenty Beauty billionaire and artist shared a seductive clip showcasing her recently released Fenty Eau De Parfum; which sparked rumors about new music on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; and a new avatar on her Tik Tik profile. And Rihanna Navy is officially going up.

In case you missed it, Ri Ri took to her social media page to promote her new scent with the caption “smell me.” On the Fenty website, Rihanna revealed the inspiration behind the scent. “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This isn’t about a fantasy—I wanted to experience truth. Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you. You never forget it.”

According to HitsDailyDouble, Rihanna reportedly recorded two. new tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

And the third reason?! The Bad Gal changed her Tik Tok avatar to a photo that suggests new music.

In related Rihanna news, the lingerie founder also announced the fourth annual Fenty Fashion Show with a sexy trailer and the caption, “VOLUME MF FOUR .”

It costs $140 to smell like Rihanna.

