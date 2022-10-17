Kanye Buying Parler Draws Attention To The Dangers Of ‘Right-Wing’ Social Media

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West is buying the right-wing social media platform, Parler.

According to CNN Business, the app’s parent company announced on Monday that the rapper who now goes by Ye has agreed in principle to purchase the platform. Although no terms of the deal have been disclosed, the agreement will include the use of private cloud services via Parlement Technologies’ private cloud and data center infrastructure.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said West in a statement from Parler.

The move comes just days after Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were temporarily locked after the rapper posted a series of antisemitic tweets.

Kanye West’s recent rhetoric has cost him more than just his social media handles.

JP Morgan Chase ended its lucrative relationship with Yeezy Inc., giving him until Nov. 21 to transfer his money elsewhere.

Under the guise of “free speech,” West has been able to play the victim and claim his rights are being trampled on. When in reality, free speech doesn’t mean there are no consequences for the foul things you say.

Now it looks like Ye will have his own social platform which is already the go-to for conservatives who don’t want to be bogged down by community moderation.

Parler, which began to gain popularity among Trumpsters during the 2020 election also hides under the guise of “free speech.”

The platform prides itself on being the unmoderated version of Twitter and Facebook because they do not restrict hate speech in its terms of service.

This creates safe spaces for hate to fester and rise, which could lead to violence. Jan. 6 is a good example of what happens when sites like these are allowed to exist with no moderation.

These sites also continue to deepen the divide into what we believe is the truth. Truth needs consensus. Parler and other right-wing social platforms have small, largely republican audiences some of which have already been banned on sites that moderate hate speech. If fringe platforms like these become glorified because of people like Kanye West, then so do his racist and hateful ideas.

The post Kanye Buying Parler Draws Attention To The Dangers Of ‘Right-Wing’ Social Media appeared first on NewsOne.

