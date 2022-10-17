N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online.

In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for Best Hip-Hop Platform apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.

RELATED: Damn Ye: Kanye West’s Wildest Moments

RELATED: Noreaga Says Issa Rae Helped Him Realize He Was Being Too Messy On Drink Champs

“I support freedom of speech, I support anybody not being censored, but I do not support anybody being hurt,” N.O.R.E. said. “I did not realize the George Floyd statements on my show were so hurtful, and you gotta realize – it was the first five minutes of the show. He walked in, he told my producer if we stopped filming, he’ll walk out. And I didn’t want a Birdman moment.

“I apologize to the George Floyd family, I apologize to anybody who was hurt by Kanye West’s comments. I do support free speech and I’m Black Black.”

N.O.R.E went on to show love for Tamika Mallory and said the edit that was shared online was the incorrect one yet was re-uploaded online. He did say about two hours into the episode, he attempted to push back at Ye’s comments but felt fans didn’t get far enough into the three-hour interview to hear them.

“I felt like I had control,” he told WQHT. “At the time, I’ve been the guy they said they blackballed. I was thinking of that, thinking I’ve been blackballed before. So I said, let me let this guy speak. Am I apologetic? Yes, I’m super apologetic. I’ve never faced this before but I wanna say, I’m sorry! I have a responsibility when I have an audience.

“At the end of the day as a journalist, I did my job, I let a person talk. But I’m Black! I am George Floyd, I am Virgil … I didn’t know until I saw it. I don’t even watch my own interviews, I just think I’m that dope. I don’t watch myself, but I watched it back and I was embarrassed. Like, what did you just let him say?”

In other Ye news, he’s found a new social media home after being booted from Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic rhetoric and bullying. According to NBC News, the multi-hyphenate is purchasing the conservative-leaning social media network Parler. Touted as a home for “free speech” and the “uncancelable,” it was forced offline for its involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Parler’s current CEO is George Farmer, the husband of Ye’s buddy Candace Owens.

N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’ was originally published on hot1009.com