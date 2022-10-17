Janelle Monae Is A Stylish Masterpiece At The BFI London Film Festival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Janelle Monae is a stylish masterpiece at while out in the UK. The actress stole the show during the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the closing night gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Monae has an artistic approach to fashion, which makes her that much more interesting to watch on the red carpet.

The Hidden Figures actress wore a red sheer Christian Siriano gown with long sleeves, a high neck, ruffled detailing at the waistline, and a train trailed behind her. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the person responsible for some of the actress’ best looks, including her Iris Van Herpen moment at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Monae was spotted in London earlier today, and she stayed true to her black and white motif. Dressed in a black hat, black and white glasses, an oversized suit jacket, a white blouse, a black necktie, and a black and white horse-inspired purse, the artist served fashionable schoolgirl inspo.

A Janelle Monae siting is just as good as a unicorn siting. Her style is so unique and fun, much like her personality. I’m obsessed with her artistic interpretation of fashion. What do you think?

Janelle Monae Is A Stylish Masterpiece At The BFI London Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com