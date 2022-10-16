Joyce Sims, “Come Into My Life” Singer/Songwriter, Dies at 63

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We are sad to report that R&B singer/songwriter Joyce Sims passed away at the age of 63.

Her passing was announced on Facebook by UK-based event organizer CJ Carlos, who received the news from her family on Saturday night (October 16). “Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it’s with a heavy heart that I post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer-songwriter who had so many hits in the 80s. As most of you know, she was going to be one of our USA artists in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.”

The Guardian also noted that several family members confirmed the news on social media. On Facebook, her sister, Annette Ramsey, stated, “My heart is broken… I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.” Another sister, Debbie Sims Hall, called Joyce “a beautiful soul inside and out” who “will truly be missed.”

The Rochester, NY native first burst onto the scene with 1986’s “(You Are My) All and All,” a top 10 hit on the Billboard Dance Chart. Her signature hit, “Come Into My Life” would be released less than a year later. The track peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart and #7 on the UK Singles Chart. Sims would go on to have a successful career, with artists like Angie Stone, Snoop Dogg, and Randy Crawford sampling her work. Prior to her passing, Sims has been touring England and was set to release a new album this year.

Joyce Sims is survived by her husband, Errol, and two children. The cause of death is currently unknown.

