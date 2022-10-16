Mississippi Advocates Urge Secretary Of State To Fix Voting Information Ahead Of 2022 Election

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the midterm election just weeks away, the Legal Defense Fund is doing everything it takes to ensure voters feel empowered and informed to cast their ballots.

The racial justice organization teamed up with several civil rights groups to send a letter to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, urging the department to post accurate polling site information for voters. This is the second letter the Legal Defense Fund has sent this year.

According to the non-profit’s most recent letter, officials from the organization say that Watson failed to implement the recommendations they proposed in their first letter sent back in March. In their first notice, the organization urged the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office to create regulations that would help accurately and promptly report polling site changes to the secretary “as local officials are statutorily obligated to do.”

Here’s what the Legal Defense Fund wants

The organization asked Watson to establish a timeline for local officials to report poll site changes. They also want the office to create a system that reminds and instructs local officials about the notice they must send voters when their polling site changes. So far, none of their demands have been met.

“We are concerned that your refusal to implement the specific recommendations we outlined in our previous letter has and will result in the continued disenfranchisement of Mississippians,” the Legal Defense Fund said in their letter released Friday. “Public reporting and our monitoring have revealed that many polling place changes that occurred since the 2020 election were either not reflected in the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) or were reflected incorrectly leading up to the June 2022 primary election.”

The same issue occurred during the 2020 election.

Many local officials failed to provide accurate polling information during the 2020 and 2022 primary elections. This resulted in inaccurate information in the statewide election management system, which the secretary controls. According to the Legal Defense Fund, “local election officials in Mississippi changed polling sites in at least 55 precincts before the 2020 election, but the Secretary of State reported changes in only 17 precincts.”

The alleged oversight previously impacted nearly 65,000 voters, many of whom were Black. In 2020, nineteen counties failed to report one or more polling site changes before the general election. In eleven of those counties, Black people made up 40 percent of the population.

“With the November 2022 general election only weeks away, these problems stand to repeat themselves,” the Legal Defense Fund said, adding, “It is therefore critical that you promptly take the steps outlined in our previous letter—which you have the authority to do—to ensure that voters receive the correct information about where they are supposed to vote on Election Day.”

Read the full letter here.

SEE ALSO:

Black And Brown Voters Experience Increasing Wait Times At The Ballot Box

What Election Challenges Mean For Black Voters

It’s Not Just Congress. Downballot Elections Need Your Attention This Cycle

The post Mississippi Advocates Urge Secretary Of State To Fix Voting Information Ahead Of 2022 Election appeared first on NewsOne.

Mississippi Advocates Urge Secretary Of State To Fix Voting Information Ahead Of 2022 Election was originally published on newsone.com