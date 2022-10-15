Jhene Aiko Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Latest Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jhene Aiko is truly killing her pregnancy fashion and took to Instagram this weekend to show off her growing baby bump in the cutest ensemble ever!

Taking to the social media platform, the soulful songstress shared a photo set from her recent performance where she donned a sheer black dress. With her baby bump on full display, she paired the look with a black undergarments and rocked her hair in a half up, half down style with curled bangs on the sides of her face. The beauty was all smiles as she served face and showed off her belly while on stage and in a photo set that she shared on Instagram earlier today. Thank you I love you! ” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below. “ALLEL encore @ The Greek TheatreThank youI love you!” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjv63TcPv_n/?hl=en

The beauty is expecting with her longtime boyfriend and Twenty88 groupmate Big Sean, making this Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The couple recently announced that they are having a boy together which certainly sent the internet and fans of the couple into a frenzy of happiness. The singer currently has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion.

There’s nothing like that “expectant mother” glow!

Jhene Aiko Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Latest Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com