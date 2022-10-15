Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A popular restaurant in Prince George’s County is receiving some backlash after a customer was found dead in the women’s restroom and the establishment remained open during the entire ordeal.

According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 12 at Jasper’s Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. The woman was attending a family reunion planning session before she was later found deceased.

NBC News reported that the family had just paid the bill before one of them went to the restroom.

VIA NBC:

“She went to the women’s room and when members of the family got up to leave and she hadn’t come back, they went to check on her,” Rosenthal said. “Someone found her unconscious, notified our employees and we jumped into the scene and called 911. Police arrived within minutes.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a crowded Jasper’s Restaurant just before 7 p.m.

Additionally, it is being reported that Jasper’s didn’t close when the situation unfolded and continued to seat customers. A curtain barrier was put up around the women’s restroom where the family gathered, and the men’s restroom was converted into a unisex restroom.

Officials said the body was removed by the coroner’s office almost two hours after their police responded to the location which was around 9 p.m. The body was taken out of a side entrance so as not to disturb other diners and the restaurant stayed open until midnight continuing to seat diners until then.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com