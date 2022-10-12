UNCENSORED: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Kick By Rosie Perez Inspired Exit From ‘The View’: “It’s Not For Me”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

You can always count on TV One’s autobiographical hit series UNCENSORED to reveal the most shocking, never-before-heard stories straight from the entertainers and celebrities of our culture.

Next up in the hot seat will be veteran actress-turned-media-maven Garcelle Beauvais, who after becoming a household name in the ’90s on The WB’s fan-favorite sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, has developed a second act as a Real Housewives alum, daytime talk show host and author of a recent memoir.

Take a quick look below at what she revealed on UNCENSORED about her Oscar-winning male co-star during their hot & steamy time playing “will-they-or-won’t-they” on the show:

That’s not all she spills the tea on either! On the more controversial side, Garcelle also candidly spoke on her brief time as a guest host on The View, where she says a kick under the table by then-co-host Rosie Perez made her realize she wasn’t cut out for the job. Her recollection of the incident sets it up as a tense meeting from jump, followed by passive aggressive behavior that made her feel uncomfortable in the position and thus influenced a speedy exit. She would go on to be a host for two seasons on the now-canceled daytime talk show, The Real.

Although we hate to see two of our favorite melanated sisters have friction, we can’t deny that it makes for good television either way. Let’s just hope Garcelle and Rosie have mended any transgressions since then!

We’ll let the age-defying beauty explain it better in the clip provided below, and you can watch her full episode of UNCENSORED beginning this Sunday (October 16) at 10/9c on TV One:

UNCENSORED: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Kick By Rosie Perez Inspired Exit From ‘The View’: “It’s Not For Me” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com