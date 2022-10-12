Brett Favre Responds to $77M Mississippi Welfare Scandal: “I Have Done Nothing Wrong”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Brett Favre‘s finally broken his silence on the welfare funds scandal he’s allegedly involved in.

The legendary quarterback is opening up about the mishap in Mississippi with a statement to Fox News nonetheless.

In the statement, he breaks down what really happened when he was trying to get funds redirected to help build a proper volleyball facility at the University Of Southern Mississippi, saying he did nothing wrong.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight. No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

The story going around states that the $5 million he wanted to put towards the sports complex –conveniently at his alma mater and where his daughter played volleyball– was meant initially to help those in need of welfare money.

However, texts to an official tell a different story; he may have known he was asking for something sinister as one message read, “If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

But Favre’s attorney Eric Herschmann, says his hesitancy was just because he wanted his income to be kept private.

“Like most celebrities, he didn’t want his source of income to be public.He had no idea that the payment came from [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families],” Herschmann said. He goes on to say that if he’d known the money’s original designation, he wouldn’t have accepted it. Favre has yet to be charged with any crimes regarding the allocation of funds.

Brett Favre Responds to $77M Mississippi Welfare Scandal: “I Have Done Nothing Wrong” was originally published on cassiuslife.com