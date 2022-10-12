Mary J. Blige Has Been A Complete Style Muse On Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Mary J. Blige has been giving us life in the fashion department on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.”

Last night, Mary J. Blige performed at the Kia Stadium in Inglewood, CA rocking a custom Matthew Reisman look. The black and gold ensemble featured a gold chain bustier over a long sleeve black bodysuit. Her matching gold chain chaps connected to her black and gold chain, knee-high boots.

Of course, Mary’s accessories were on point. Staying true to her fly girl aesthetic, the Grammy award-winning singer donned doorknocker gold earrings, gold chain necklaces and a bracelet, and oversized black sunglasses. Her long, blonde tresses were worn in a half up, half down ‘do.

This look aligns with Mary’s fashionable tour attire, which has been taking center stage lately. Although we love Mary’s hit songs, her ensembles keep us on the edge of our seats. Her latest custom concert looks have been all that and then some. From Matthew Reisman to Angel Brinks, Mary has been eating on these stages, proving why she is the queen of hip-hop and style.

We are here for Mary J. Blige’s concert style and can’t wait to see what the diva sports next. Which tour look has been your favorite so far?

