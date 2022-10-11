Steve And Marjorie Harvey Give Us Fashion Goals In Latest Post

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while spending time in Paris and just broke the Internet with their latest looks!

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous wife and mother shared a fashionable IG Reel of her and her husband Steve as they strutted their stuff in complementary black and red ensembles for the beauty’s birthday celebration and you already know that hey certainly gave us fashion envy.

The fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while exiting a hotel in Paris. Styled by the couple’s longtime stylist Elly, Marjorie rocked a red lace dress by Prada that retails for $6,293. She paired the look with matching red pumps and black gloves and wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail to show off her natural beauty. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a custom Yves Saint Laurent ensemble with a Alfred Dunhill Kimono and shiny black shoes.

“Celebrating with My ,” the beauty captioned the short yet fashionable Instagram video for her followers. Check it out below.

“Chic ,” one of Marjorie’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, “Yesssssssss”

A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while celebrating a birthday! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Give Us Fashion Goals In Latest Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com