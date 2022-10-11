Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her followers her latest ensemble from her tour stops and this look is everything. In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a black and gold designer ensemble that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The Matthew Reisman look featured a long sleeved black body suit with a gold chain ensemble on top. She paired the look with matching chaps that exposed her thighs and cakes. As for her accessories, she added gold jewelry, rocking gold bracelets, a gold necklace and gold earrings and wore black stunner shades as she posed for her impromptu IG Photo shoot. As for her hair, she wore her signature blonde locs long in a crimped style with a slicked back bun at the top and the rest of her hair down in the back.

We fcked up the night!!!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour

Check out the stunning photo set below.

She just doesn’t miss! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

