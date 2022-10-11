Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chucky Chuck epically landed himself in the news cycle after pulling off a zany stunt by getting what was probably an already elevated crowd to an even higher state. During his set at the Kushstock festival, Chucky Chuck covered the attendees in a cannabis fog by way of an inventive setup that used leaf blowers to push out the smoke.

The Kushstock Festival took place on Oct. 8 in Adelanto, Calif., a free event celebrating the joys of cannabis and was presented by the Medicated Barbies. Chucky Chuck worked with a pair of companies in the cannabis space to provide an experience that the 10,000 in attendance won’t soon forget.

From IG:

F*ck a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time [shout] out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF

The video from Chucky Chuck can be viewed below.

