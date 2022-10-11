Google Honors Tito Puente For Hispanic Heritage Month With An Animated Doodle

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tito Puente is an icon in the music game and to pay homage to his contribution to music and the legacy he left behind, Google will be honoring him by having a doodle of him greet users on their search page.

As reported by Variety the new Tito Puente cartoon on Google’s search page is now live and we have to say, we love it.

The animated doodle highlighting Puente’s musical career, illustrated by New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte, will be visible on the main page of the search engine throughout Tuesday (Oct. 11). The doodle coincides with U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month and also comes on the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente Monument in New York City’s East Harlem.

Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist and bandleader whose career spanned five decades. Puente has been called “El Rey de los Timbales” and “The King of Latin music,” having recorded some 118 albums and being credited on dozens more — more than any other timbales bandleader to date.

Tito Puente recorded over 118 albums. That number is ridiculous but the man did have talent so he might as well have gotten every ounce of it out for public consumption and consume we did. Born in New York City’s Spanish Harlem on April 20 1923, Tito began his career as a drummer in his teenage years before ultimately becoming a music legend and icon with a career that spanned five decades. The man basically dropped two albums a year in 50 years. That’s amazing in itself.

“Tito was part of my musical experience growing up in Puerto Rico,” Aponte said in a Q&A released by Google. “My aunt introduced me to Tito Puente via La Lupe, a famous singer in Puerto Rico and New York. Tito was like a Svengali for talents like Celia Cruz. He was a household name. So Tito was part of my Puerto Rican soundtrack.”

Check out the video for Google’s Tito Puente cartoon below and let us know your thoughts on how they’ve decided to pay homage to him in the comments section below.

The post Google Honors Tito Puente For Hispanic Heritage Month With An Animated Doodle appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Google Honors Tito Puente For Hispanic Heritage Month With An Animated Doodle was originally published on hiphopwired.com