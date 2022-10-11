Lizzo Gives Us Goth Girl Realness On The November Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If 2022 is a glimpse into Lizzo’s future, then she has a beaming career ahead of her. The Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist keeps on winning, and we couldn’t be happier for her. The star, who is currently on tour, will grace the November cover of Vanity Fair magazine in a show-stopping, high-fashion gothic look.

In the issue, Lizzo takes a deep dive into her love life, the public scrutiny she receives, and the historic crystal flute moment at her concert.

Lizzo’s success is due to her talents, drive, determination, and willingness to be used as a scapegoat so that she can create teachable moments. Since her reign in the entertainment industry, she’s become the butt of fat jokes, accused of doing too much because of her size, and criticized for her diet choices. The musician opens up about the internet criticism. “My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history,” she tells the publication.

In another image posted to the VF Instagram account, Lizzo embodies a gothic look, clad in a corset, latex gloves, and a wet mullet hairstyle. The post highlights her relationship with Myke Wright, her artist boyfriend. “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything,” she tells V.F. “He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

We love that for you, Lizzo! You can read the article here.

Lizzo Gives Us Goth Girl Realness On The November Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com