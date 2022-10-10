Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand YITTY Teams Up With #TitCheck To Promote Breast Awareness

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo’s shapewear brand, Yitty, has joined forces with Young Survival Coalition and OHG’s Purpose Group, encouraging young adults to turn their #FitCheck (outfit check) into a #TitCheck.

According to titcheck.org, most young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer find abnormalities in their breast while getting dressed. #TITCheck aims to motivate young adults to Think about their breasts when they get dressed, Identify any changes, and Talk to their doctor.

“Compared to older women, young women facing breast cancer generally have lower survival rates while remaining underrepresented in research studies. It is imperative we activate these young adults to get involved in the conversations, community, and research regarding early-onset breast cancer,” said Stacy Lewis, Chief Program Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of Young Survival Coalition.

To help spread the word about this critical campaign, YITTY will be promoting #TitCheck across all of the brand’s platforms. YITTY’s president, Kristen Dykstra is eager to show young adults the benefits of being aware of their breast health. “Our goal as a #TitCheck partner is to educate our community on the risks of breast cancer at a young age and help them understand how easy it is to check themselves and take control of their breast health,” remarked Dykstra.

For more information on #TitCheck, visit titcheck.org.

