Nike just added a new member to its highly talented family.

Student-athletes are now signing lucrative sponsorship deals, so LeBron James Jr. is taking advantage of his likeness.

Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins have been announced as The Swoosh’s latest signees, proving that Nike is keeping its eye on the growing basketball talent before it hits the NBA and WNBA.

But at Nike, it’s more than what athletes can do on the court; it’s also how they can use that star power to help their communities. For his part, Bronny will continue supporting his father’s LeBron James Family Foundation, which focuses on the importance of education and ensuring underprivileged kids receive the resources needed to succeed.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” Bronny said in a press release.

Bronny’s in some top-notch company with the other additions sporting accolades of their own like University of Iowa’s junior point guard Caitlin Clark, who’s Big Ten Player of the Year and Naismith Trophy finalist, and Haley Jones, a senior guard at Stanford University, who’s Pac-12 Player of the Year.

There’s also Juju Watkins, a top talent out of Los Angeles, whose twice been named the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner, New Jersey’s own DJ Wagner, a leading point guard in the class of 2023,

“My family’s always given back to the community, and now it’s my turn,” said Watkins. “With Nike’s support, I know I can make a difference. I can’t wait to share my love for the game with young athletes in Los Angeles — especially in the Watts community — and around the world.”

Bronny James Officially Joins The Nike Family: ‘It Really Means A Lot To Me’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com