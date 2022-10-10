Miguel Made A Surprise Performance At Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Residency In NY

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Miguel made a surprise appearance at notable New York jazz club Blue Note. He joined Robert Glasper during his one month long residency alongside other prominent entertainment figures like Emmy award winning comedian Chris Rock and Emmy award winning actress and producer Lena Waithe.

Glasper is currently hosting his one month residency at Blue Note, where he is set to perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend.

On Sep. 13, Blue Note Jazz Club announced its first wave of special guests for Glasper’s fourth annual Robtober residency. Artists Yasiin Bey, Lalah Hathaway, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley and many more will join Glasper throughout his residency.

Glasper on his residency: “Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

This Robtober is set to be bigger and better, as Glasper gained inspiration from his recent residency at the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley. The three-day festival hosted by Dave Chappelle included performances from legends such as Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, and BJ the Chicago Kid. This fall, Glasper is planning another round of genre-bending curation across several themed nights, including tributes to Herbie Hancock and Meghan Stabile, the latter featuring Revive Big Band. Grounded in Black American Music, especially the jazz big band, the Revive Big Band redefines what the big band sounds like combining jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, blues & gospel for what is sure to be a special night of musical collaboration.

The legendary Glasper and Blue Note residency began in 2018. Glasper became the 4th musician to hold a month-long residency at Blue Note, joining a short list that includes jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea and Chris Botti. The residency was spotlighted in the New York Times, which proclaimed that Glasper is “probably the most prominent jazz musician of his generation.” Last year’s run saw numerous A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more. You never know what’s going to happen when Robert Glasper is live at the Blue Note.

Last night, Miguel surprised Blue Note’s audience after he hopped on stage to perform alongisde Glasper. Rock, Waithe and actor Gary Dourdan were also spotted in the audience.

Read more about Glasper’s Blue Note residency here.

Miguel Made A Surprise Performance At Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Residency In NY was originally published on globalgrind.com